Olivia Pratt-Korbel: Pair released in girl's murder inquiry
- Published
Two men arrested in connection with the shooting of Olivia Pratt-Korbel have been released on bail.
The pair, aged 18 and 37, were held on suspicion of assisting an offender after the nine-year-old girl was killed in Liverpool.
She was shot by a gunman who chased a man into her home on 22 August, with neither man known to the family.
Nine people have been arrested since the killing in the Dovecot area, but no charges have been brought.
Merseyside Police continue to appeal for more information so they can "build a strong evidential picture".
The shooting happened during a struggle as the gunman chased convicted burglar Joseph Nee into Olivia's home.
The gunman shot Olivia's mother Cheryl Korbel in the wrist as she tried to shut the door and her daughter suffered a fatal shot to her chest.
The schoolgirl's funeral is due to take place at St Margaret Mary's Church in Dovecot on Thursday.
Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk