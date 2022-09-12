Olivia Pratt-Korbel: Weapon search at golf club in girl's murder inquiry
An extensive search for weapons will be carried out at a golf club in Olivia Pratt-Korbel's murder investigation, police have said.
The underwater search team and drone unit will be used at West Derby Golf Club in Liverpool in the hunt for weapons used in the fatal shooting.
Olivia was shot by a gunman who chased a man into her home three weeks ago, with neither man known to the family.
Nine people have been arrested, but no charges have been brought.
"I promised we would leave no stone unturned in our hunt for the offender and the guns used on that night", Det Ch Supt Mark Kameen, of Merseyside Police, said.
The officer said "following information" the force would carry out "an extensive land search" at the club.
The search will take place in the "area bounded by Grenadier Drive along Aspes Road down to Yew Tree Road including the brook which runs through the area".
Det Ch Supt Kameen added: "My message to the offender is clear - we will not stop until we have the evidence to put you before the courts and behind bars."
The shooting on 22 August happened during a struggle as the gunman chased another man into Olivia's home.
Olivia's mother Cheryl Korbel was shot in the wrist as she tried to shut the door and her daughter suffered a fatal shot to her chest.
Det Ch Supt Kameen said: "Olivia's family are absolutely broken by her tragic loss which has robbed a beautiful young child of the life and future she should have been looking forward to.
"Olivia wanted to be a teacher, or a vet and her family have described her as someone who liked to laugh and make others laugh.
"She was an innocent young child in her own home, who should have been safe."
He said the investigation team had been "working around the clock" on the case.
"We have made nine arrests and we are building up an evidential picture, but we still need more information and we need to find the guns."
He appealed to anyone with information to come forward.
"This offender and those protecting him are a blight on the community and the impact they have on the decent people of the community is toxic," he said.
"The information you have could be that vital piece of information we need to find justice for Olivia and her family."
The schoolgirl's funeral is due to take place at St Margaret Mary's Church in Dovecot on Thursday.
