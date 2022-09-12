Queen Elizabeth II: Former MP reflects on late monarch's dedication

the Queen in Preston during her Silver Jubilee Tour in 1977Lancashire County Council Red Rose Collections
The former Liverpool Riverside MP first met the Queen in Preston during her Silver Jubilee Tour in 1977

The Queen's "reassurance, dedication and stability shone through" during her reign, Dame Louise Ellman has said in a tribute to the late monarch.

The former Liverpool MP, who received her damehood from King Charles III, first met the Queen in Preston during the 1977 Silver Jubilee celebrations.

She said she was "very thoughtful" and "always seemed to do the right thing".

People across the world have been sharing their memories of the Queen, following her death at the age of 96.

Dame Louise, a former Labour politician, told BBC Radio Merseyside how she met the Queen "many times", both as MP for Liverpool Riverside and when she was leader of Lancashire County Council.

She said: "She was always interested in the people she would meet and I think that was a remarkable thing about her.

"She came to visit Preston during the Silver Jubilee and I was first struck by how pretty she was.

"The Queen was very thoughtful and she always seemed to do the right thing."

UK Parliament
Dame Louise received her damehood from King Charles III in 2018

She said the public's display of support and sympathy for the Queen "really recognises how she epitomised her timeless reassurance, dedication and stability".

"Those are the qualities that really shone through wherever she was," she added.

The Queen visited the Liverpool Garden Festival in 1984
PA Media
The Queen arriving for the 2007 Royal Variety Performance at the Empire Theatre in Liverpool

The Queen visited Liverpool with the Duke of Edinburgh during her Diamond Jubilee in 2012 and had many other visits to Merseyside.

Among the many tributes marking the Queen's death is a poem from Roger McGough, who is president of the Poetry Society in Liverpool.

He wrote:

She spoke volumes quietly.

Is everywhere and will remain so

Our shared interest, our common currency

The nation cannot let her go.

Stars untwinkle one by one

The moon, in shock, averts its gaze

No words express the grief we feel

How we loved thee, let us count the ways.

The future, fearful, has gone awol

Life goes on but not the one we know

Though wreaths and words may wither

The nation will not let her go.

Guns fall silent, the flag lowered

She who kept us close is gone

Winter is composing a sad anthem

It will play on and on and on.

Latest updates: King leads procession behind Queen's coffin

What next? A day-by-day guide from now to the funeral

How titles and the line of succession have changed

William and Harry united in grief

Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk

More on this story

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.

Related Topics