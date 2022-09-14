Queen Elizabeth II: Requiem Mass at Liverpool Cathedral
A Requiem Mass for the Queen has been celebrated at Liverpool's Metropolitan Cathedral.
It was presided over by the Archbishop of Liverpool, the Most Reverend Malcolm McMahon, on Tuesday.
He said it was a chance "to reflect on the good things that the Queen has done throughout our lives which have been so inspirational".
A book of condolence has been opened at the cathedral that visitors can access between 07:30 and 18:00 BST.
The Queen visited the cathedral in 1977 as part of her Silver Jubilee tour of the city.
