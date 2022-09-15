Olivia Pratt-Korbel: School dedicates day to shooting victim
By Mairead Smyth & Samantha Jagger
BBC North West
- Published
Pupils and staff at Olivia Pratt-Korbel's school have dedicated the day to her ahead of the nine-year-old's funeral later.
Olivia was shot during a struggle when a gunman burst into her Liverpool home three weeks ago.
Children at St Margaret Mary's Catholic Junior School will wear pink in memory of their classmate as the building is decorated in pink hearts and ribbons.
"The memory of her is very much alive", the school's head teacher said.
Nine people have so far been arrested in connection with the 22 August shooting but no charges have been brought.
Her funeral is due to take place at St Margaret Mary's Church in Dovecot at 11:00 BST.
Rebecca Wilkinson said the school had taken its pupils off timetable for a day of reflection for the children.
"It is all about Olivia today," she continued.
"All 480 of our children will be making flowers, and each one of those 480 flowers will be put together to make a memorial for Olivia."
The pink theme is a nod to a time when Olivia came to school wearing pink nail polish and spent the day with her hands closed to hide them from the teachers, Mrs Wilkinson said.
"The children are free to speak about Olivia, it is not something they are afraid to talk about," she said.
The head teacher previously recalled how the school girl "would walk into my room with her friends and her smile would light up the place".
"The memory of her is very much alive in the school," Mrs Wilkinson added.
The school said its youngsters are considering building a rose garden and naming part of the playground in memory of the nine-year-old.
