Queen Elizabeth II: First aider helping people in London queues

Cathy Mitchell volunteers for St John Ambulance

A volunteer first aider has told of her "honour" at travelling to London to care for people braving the long queues to pay their respects to the Queen.

Mourners have travelled in their droves to stand for over nine hours to see the late monarch lying in state at Westminster Hall.

Cathy Mitchell, from Warrington, Cheshire, is working at a nearby St John Ambulance's treatment centre.

"I just wanted to be there to help the team," she told BBC Radio Manchester.

Ms Mitchell, who was on duty as the coffin was moved to Westminster from Buckingham Palace, continued: "St John Ambulance have been providing 24-hour first aid cover all the way though and I'm very honoured."

Huge queues cut through Southwark Park in London as people waited for a glimpse of Her Majesty's coffin

The Queen became Sovereign Head of the Order of St John upon her accession in 1952.

Ms Mitchell, who is the Labour deputy leader of Warrington Borough Council, described her time in the capital as "really moving", especially due to the Queen's role with the charity.

"This is a lady who has given her life to the service of our country and we might never see anyone like that again," she said.

"She led us through the hard times and she will be sorely missed by the people in this country."

The Queen was pictured at the centenary of St John Ambulance in 1987

As hundreds of thousands of people continue to join the queues, St John Ambulance has urged the public to plan ahead.

Ms Mitchell added: "Check your journey, wear comfortable footwear and take plenty of food and water and look out for one and other.

"We all have to care for one and other at times like these."

