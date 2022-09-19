Queen's funeral: People in Cheshire and Merseyside gather to mourn
People have gathered in religious and secular venues across Merseyside and Cheshire to watch the Queen's funeral.
The Church of England's Liverpool and Chester cathedrals, which were both visited by Her Majesty, welcomed mourners from across the cities.
Storyhouse arts centre in Chester and New Brighton's Floral Pavilion also showed the service on big screens.
Andrew Bentley, Storyhouse's chief executive, said it had been a chance for people to "share the experience".
The venues joined many others across the region and the country in showing the service, which took place at London's Westminster Abbey.
A Liverpool couple were among 72 standard bearers who lined the procession route of the funeral cortege.
Eddy Flaherty and Lyndsey Taggart, from Aintree, were representing the West Lancashire and Cheshire branches of the Royal British Legion.