Girl, 16, and five others arrested after grenade found in Liverpool
- Published
A 16-year-old girl and five other people have been arrested after a hand grenade was found in Liverpool.
A suspected firearm and ammunition were also found in a raid on a house in Netherby Street, Dingle, just before 20:30 BST on Monday.
Police said an Army bomb disposal unit destroyed the grenade in a controlled explosion.
The girl, three men and two women were arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm.
The men, aged 27, 37 and 58, and women - aged 32 and 61 - were being questioned in custody along with the girl.
Merseyside Police said some local residents were temporarily evacuated after the grenade was found but were later allowed back home.
The firearm will be forensically examined to establish whether it is a viable weapon, police said.
Det Ch Insp Catherine Walsh said: "Enquiries are still in the very early stages and I would ask people not to speculate.
"I would like to thank the public, especially those living in the immediate area who had to be temporarily evacuated, for their patience while this matter was dealt with in a safe and controlled manner."