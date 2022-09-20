Ashley Dale: Liverpool Cathedral funeral for woman shot in garden
- Published
The funeral of a woman who was shot in her back garden has taken place at Liverpool Cathedral.
Ashley Dale, 28, died after she was found wounded in Old Swan in the early hours of 21 August.
Her inquest, which was opened and adjourned in August, was told she was not believed to be the intended target of the attack.
Eight people have been arrested in connection with her death, but no-one has been charged.
The hearse carrying a white coffin arrived at the city's Anglican cathedral for the service topped with floral tributes that read "Daughter" and "Our Ash".
Family and friends had gathered at the cathedral to pay their respects to the environmental health officer.
Speaking shortly after her death, Ms Dale's family said she was "a hard-working young woman who had her entire life ahead of her".
They said she had recently been promoted at her job with Knowsley Council, adding: "None of this makes sense and our lives will never be the same again."
Ashley Dale’s hearse leaves @LivCathedral for a private cremation pic.twitter.com/snnhKaQiWx— BBC Radio Merseyside (@bbcmerseyside) September 20, 2022
Ms Dale was one of four people who were killed in a week on Merseyside.
Sam Rimmer, 22, was shot in Dingle on 16 August, while Karen Dempsey, 55, died in hospital after being stabbed in a pub car park on 22 August.
Later that day, nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel was shot dead in her home in Dovecot.