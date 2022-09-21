River of Light: Liverpool waterfront light show returns

The 2021 show saw some 150,000 people visiting the exhibits

An illuminated art trail on Liverpool's waterfront is to return for a 17-night show.

The River of Light trail will feature 10 installations in a 2km (1.2 mile) walking trail created by local, national and international artists.

The lights will shine each evening between 21 October and 6 November.

The city's council said this year's theme is "Unexpected Twist", in a nod to the World Gymnastics Championships 2022 taking place over the same period.

Harry Doyle, Liverpool City Council's cabinet member for culture, said: "River of Light is officially an autumn staple and we're delighted to announce the trail is back this year in all its illuminated glory.

"Each year it has evolved - locations have been tweaked, different installations have been introduced.

"And each time we work with new artists from all over the world who are aware of the event's high-calibre reputation and want to be part of it which is a huge coup."

Full details of the 10 exhibits, the artists and their locations will be unveiled in October.

Dance Together, a celebration of club culture, was among last year's pieces
Another exhibit in 2021 was called Trumpet Flowers

