Man charged after hand grenade found at Liverpool home
- Published
A man has been charged after a hand grenade was found at a house in Liverpool.
The explosive was found alongside a firearm and ammunition during a raid on the home in Netherby Street, Dingle, on Monday evening.
An Army bomb disposal unit later destroyed the grenade.
The 58-year-old man was charged with possession of a prohibited weapon, ammunition and an unlawful explosive substance, Merseyside Police said.
He was held in custody and was scheduled to appear at Wirral adult remand court later.
Five other people arrested in the raid, including a 16-year-old girl, have been released under investigation.
