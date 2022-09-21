Olivia Pratt-Korbel: Record £200k reward in hunt for girl's killer
A record reward of up to £200,000 has been offered in the search for the gunman who killed Olivia Pratt-Korbel.
The nine-year-old was shot during a struggle when two men burst into her home in Liverpool on 22 August.
The reward has increased after Crimestoppers founder Lord Ashcroft doubled an initial pledge of £50,000 to match a £100,000 put forward by a private donor.
It will be paid for information leading to the conviction of Olivia's killer.
The new amount was announced as police also revealed details of the gun used in the shooting, and vowed to catch "this toxic individual who robbed Olivia of her future".
Nine people have so far been arrested but no charges have been brought.
Olivia's mother Cheryl Korbel was shot in the wrist as she tried to shut the door on the gunman, who was chasing another man.
He continued firing and hit the schoolgirl with a fatal shot to her chest. Neither of the men were known to the family, in the Dovecot area.
Merseyside Police said it had identified two weapons used by the killer, with a .38 revolver responsible for the fatal shot.
A Glock-type self-loading 9mm pistol was also used by the gunman the same night.
Detectives have discovered that pistol had been used in two other attacks in Dovecot over a two-and-a-half-year period.
The first incident was in Wimbourne Close on 27 January 2020 when a 19-year-old man was shot through a front door.
The second was on 8 August two weeks before Olivia's death in Finch Way, just a short distance from her home.
On this occasion two rival groups in cars and motorbikes fired shots indiscriminately near some playing fields.
The force said detectives had so far spent 15,000 hours investigating the case, completed 18 searches and investigated 400 tip-offs from the community.
The new reward is the biggest single financial incentive offered in the history of Crimestoppers, the charity said.
Lord Ashcroft said: "This case has been incredibly shocking, not just for those who are directly affected, but also for Liverpool and the nation as a whole.
"A precious young life has been lost so we need every effort to find those involved in this appalling killing."
Olivia's funeral was held on Thursday at a packed St Margaret Mary's Church in the Dovecot area, just streets away from where the shooting happened.
Speaking in her eulogy, her mother said her daughter "touched so many people's hearts and was loved and adored by everyone".
