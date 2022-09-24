Liverpool footballers depicted in new Anfield murals
Artists who have created murals of Liverpool FC legends on hoardings on the walk to Anfield say they hope it will make them "more interesting".
Their works - depicting Sir Kenny Dalglish and Mohamed Salah among others - have brightened up the hoardings outside the ground, which is being expanded to include 7,000 extra seats.
They will eventually be sold to raise funds for the LFC Foundation charity.
One local resident said the quality of the art "just blows me away".
Artist Mark Silver said: "Obviously you've got all the building work going on and the hoardings are there to protect that.
"But we wanted to create a bit of art so it makes it a bit more interesting for people walking past."
The murals were completed by a group from licensed street art company MurWalls.
LFC has said the stadium expansion, which means it will be able to accommodate 61,000 seats, is due to be completed before the next football season.
