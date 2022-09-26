Fiddler's Ferry: Power station demolition plans submitted
Plans have been submitted to demolish a decommissioned power station and pave the way for a new development including housing.
The Fiddler's Ferry site, near Warrington, Cheshire, closed down in March 2020 after 50 years in operation.
Peel Natural Resources and Energy (NRE) acquired the 820-acre site in July and want to build a "new sustainable community" on the land.
If approved demolition work could start later this year.
Fiddler's Ferry power station was first opened in 1973 and at its height could supply enough electricity to power about two million homes.
It was shut down by energy firm SSE in 2020 as part of the government's target to end coal-fired electricity generation by 2025.
The Fiddler's Ferry site was identified in the 2021 version of the Warrington Local Plan for the development of about 250-acres for employment use and a minimum of 1,760 new homes.
Kieran Tames, of Peel NRE, said the submission "takes us a step closer to starting work to regenerate the former power station site and secure future investment... new family homes, improved facilities and more jobs".
He said the first phase of demolition will take place at the northern part of the site and contractors will work with the the community to ensure it was "carefully planned and managed to the highest safety and environmental standards".
If approved the demolition work is expected to start later this year and take a year to complete.
Mr Tames added a public consultation on the first phase of its proposed development will also take place later in the year.