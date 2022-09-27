Runcorn motorcyclist killed in crash with car
- Published
A motorcyclist has been killed and a pillion passenger seriously injured after a crash with a car in Cheshire.
The 26-year-old rider died in hospital shortly after his off-road motorbike collided with a Ford Ecosport in Halton Brow, Runcorn, at 13:20 BST on Friday.
His passenger, a man, aged 23, was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries along with the car driver for precautionary checks.
Cheshire Police appealed for anyone with information to come forward.
The force said the family of the man who died have been informed and were being supported by officers.
The pillion passenger has since been discharged, it added.
