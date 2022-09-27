Port of Liverpool dock strike 'damaging' city economy
- Published
A strike by Liverpool dock workers has been "damaging" to the city's economy, port owners Peel have claimed.
Members of Unite at the Port of Liverpool have been taking part in industrial action in a dispute over pay.
The union has said more than 500 port operatives and engineers will be on strike until 3 October.
Union bosses said Peel needed to make "a reasonable offer" on rates of pay.
But David Huck, chief operating officer of Peel Ports Group, said on Tuesday the firm had worked constructively with unions, ensuring pay awards kept ahead of inflation, even during the pandemic.
'Bad for jobs'
He said: "Our concern is on the impact a sustained period of industrial action will have on many of the gains the city region's economy has made over the last two decades.
"The investments Peel Ports have made over the years have restored Liverpool's position as a global gateway to the North of England and the UK.
"When we invested in Liverpool2, the port's deep-sea container terminal, we recognised that for the hundreds of jobs we create, thousands more are created in the wider logistics and maritime sectors across the city region.
"That's why this dispute is damaging not only for us, but it is bad for business, jobs and the city's economy."
A prolonged dispute will act as a deterrent to investors looking to create jobs in the region, he warned.
Steven Gerrard, Unite national coordinator for free ports, dismissed the suggestion, he said: "The fault for any disruption to the regional economy lies entirely at the door of Peel Ports, who have made no effort to engage in negotiations.
"This billionaire owned company brings in massive profits but won't pay its workers a cost of living rise.
"Making the situation worse is the fact that Peel Ports has reneged on the pay agreement it signed in 2021. Our members do not want to strike but they have been left with no choice."
