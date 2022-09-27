Liverpool arson attack: Man dies two weeks after fire
A man has died two weeks after an arson attack at a home in Liverpool.
The 76-year-old man and a woman, in her 70s, were taken to hospital following the fire on Dorien Road, Old Swan, in the early hours of 1 September.
Merseyside Police said the woman was discharged the following day but the man died on 16 September after the pair were taken to hospital with smoke inhalation and other injuries.
The force said it had since established the fire had been started deliberately.
A post-mortem examination into the cause of the man's death has taken place but the force was waiting for the results, police added.
Det Insp Katie Coote said: "We are appealing for witnesses who were in the area at that time and saw something suspicious to please come forward and help us with the investigation."