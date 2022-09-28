St Helens town centre regeneration plan approved
- Published
An "ambitious" redesign of St Helens town centre has been approved by the council's planning committee.
The St Helens Town Centre Masterplan includes building high-spec sustainable offices, an internationally-branded hotel, family homes and a new market hall.
Shops and landscaped public spaces will also be included.
Council leader David Baines said a public consultation had showed "this is the right plan".
He said there was "overwhelming support" for the project, which forms part of a 20-year strategic partnership between the English Cities Fund (ECF) development company and St Helens Council.
"Gaining planning permission for this exciting first phase of development shows that, with thanks to our partnership with ECF, we are delivering on residents wishes to see our town centre revitalised at the very earliest opportunity," Mr Baines said.
"We're now in the process of seeking to finalise the last few property purchases and we're moving as fast as we can to deliver this ambitious transformation that will once again make St Helens town centre a place to be proud of."