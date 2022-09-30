Quilt stitched by modern slavery survivors to go on display
A hand-stitched quilt made by 60 female survivors of modern slavery is to go on display in Liverpool.
The Freedom Quilt was made by women across the UK to reflect their past and future hopes and dreams.
It is part of programme by the Sophie Hayes Foundation to help women who have suffered under slavery and human trafficking develop employment skills.
One woman described taking part in the process gave her hope that "nothing is impossible".
Rani said: "Creativity is always within, even sometimes our mistakes can be a design.
"What we think is not good or perfect, others can fall in love with. Nothing is impossible, and after contributing to the Freedom Quilt my confidence has increased."
Another survivor, Sharee, said the project had relieved her anxiety and depression.
"The quilt gives me a sense of relaxation and one day there will be the morning where hope is waiting," she said.
Larra said her designs symbolised women with "diligence, resilience, initiative, and integrity".
The Freedom Quilt will be on display at the International Slavery Museum from 14 October.
Red Godfrey-Sagoo from Sophie Hayes Foundation said it allowed the women "to be visible in a world where they are invisible".
"The Freedom Quilt is their voice," she said.
"Only by spreading this information can we raise awareness to the suffering that modern day slavery and human trafficking brings and help women create a new future."
Paul Reid, head of the International Slavery Museum, said the quilt was "an incredible representation of liberation and hope".
"Its sheer scale also acts as a powerful reminder of the scourge of modern slavery - the devastating effects of which are often hidden in plain sight," he said.
