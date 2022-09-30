Wirral Council's deficit more than triples in a year
Wirral Council's budget deficit has more than tripled in the past year - from £14m to £49m - due to rising costs and demands, according to its leader.
Councillor Janette Williamson said the local authority could now only provide legally required services unless the government provides more funding.
Domestic abuse support could be among the services to be cut, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
The council will vote on whether to ask for a government bailout on 10 October.
Adult social care alone contributes nearly £13m of the deficit due to increased demand, an ageing population and rising costs.
The council has also experienced a reduced income from leisure centres and other venues during the last 12 months.
Ms Williamson said: "Like most councils, if we are not given adequate funding to get us through our budget, we won't be able to deliver anything other than statutory services."
She said the Labour-led authority "are not going to declare bankruptcy", however.
There are no further plans for controversial parking charges that would have seen the council generate £1m a year, Ms Williamson said.
She previously wrote to the Treasury asking for more funds to support residents through high inflation.
And she hopes a council resolution - if passed - would put more political pressure on the government.
In August, the Local Government Association called for more funds to avoid a "disastrous impact on local services" caused by the rising cost of living.