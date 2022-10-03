Two 12-year-old girls hit by car in Wallasey
Two 12-year-old girls have been hit by a car in Merseyside.
The schoolgirls were struck by a Honda V-Tec in Poulton Road, Wallasey, just before 17:30 BST on Sunday night.
Merseyside Police said they were taken to hospital for "assessment" after the "serious" incident in Wirral.
The road near the junction of Eastcroft Road was closed for more than three hours and a police spokesman said the driver was helping officers with their inquiries.
