Liverpool Mayor Joanne Anderson reveals breast cancer diagnosis
The city mayor of Liverpool has revealed she has been treated for breast cancer.
Joanne Anderson said she was diagnosed following a routine mammogram in May, and was told after an operation that she had stage two cancer.
The 51-year-old told BBC Radio Merseyside she was given radiotherapy treatment at the end of August.
Ms Anderson became the first black woman to lead a major UK city when she was elected in 2021.
She said she had had no symptoms, adding: "People asked if I felt tired.
"I work 60 to 80 hours per week sometimes, I'm always tired."
Ms Anderson said she had started checking her breasts during the Covid-19 pandemic but had not found any lump.
The diagnosis happened at the same time as the mayor was dealing with the chaotic Champions League Final in Paris, where Liverpool fans were tear-gassed by police and attacked by local youths.
She said: "There was so much going on, it was pretty heavy."
The mayor had taken two weeks off for surgery to remove some lymph nodes but said she was on the phone constantly with council colleagues.
"I was so matter of fact, it was only after the operation I suddenly thought to myself - I have had cancer."
She said she was recovering well from the surgery but had not been able to go to several public events or attend late night Labour group meetings.
"People have said negative things about me. I'm not too worried about what people want to say, but they don't know what I am going through.
"I only wanted to talk about it after I'd been through treatment," she said.
She was signed off for three months but has continued to work, saying: "It's impossible to slow down."
Ms Anderson said: "There have been some awful things that have happened like the tragic death of Olivia Pratt-Korbel, just stuff you can't account for, it's so sad.
"As mayor you feel responsible for everything. From someone's life being taken, to a pot hole in the street.
"You feel responsible, so that's the stressful side of it."
Mayor Anderson acknowledged that during her illness the council had been through a difficult time. In August, a fourth commissioner was appointed by the government to oversee financial decisions after a series of costly mistakes at the authority.
But she said: "We are turning a corner, we will be a better council and under my leadership we will get there".
Asked if taking on the job of mayor was worth it, bearing in mind the council voted to scrap the role after next May, she said she had no regrets, adding that there was an "opportunity to help heal my city" and she wanted to play her part in "turning this city around".
She added: "It's an absolute privilege and an honour to run Liverpool. I could have done without the breast cancer, but it's an absolute privilege and honour."