Murder arrests after boy dies in St Helens car crash
A boy has died and two men have been seriously injured in a crash involving a car and two motorbikes, police have said.
Merseyside Police said the 17-year-old died in hospital after a crash on Park Road in St Helens at about 00:30 BST.
Two men, aged 20 and 23, were also taken to hospital, the force said.
A representative said two St Helens men, aged 19 and 24, had been arrested on suspicion of murder and causing serious injury by dangerous driving.
They said the crash had happened close to the junction of Park Road and Boardmans Lane and a forensic examination of the scene had begun.
They added that some roads had been closed locally and motorists should avoid the area where possible.
Appealing for witnesses, Det Ch Insp John Fitzgerald said anyone who was in the area at the time of the crash or who "believes they have captured something significant on their dash cam or mobile phone" should get in touch.