Liverpool dog attack: Man arrested after woman killed
- Published
A man has been arrested after a woman was fatally attacked by dogs in a house in Liverpool.
The victim, aged 63, was mauled in a property on St Brigids Crescent in Kirkdale shortly before 16:30 BST on Monday, Merseyside Police said.
Five American bulldogs inside the property were handed over and have since been humanely destroyed.
Police said a 31-year-old man had been arrested on suspicion of owning a dog dangerously out of control.
Det Insp Katie Coote said: "This is clearly a very distressing incident and our thoughts are with the family and friends of the lady who died.
"Our inquiries remain ongoing as we seek to establish what has happened and I would urge anyone who could assist our inquiries to get in touch."
The force said the woman had not yet been formally identified but her next of kin had been informed.
A post-mortem examination will be carried out to establish the cause of death.