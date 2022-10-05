Boy, 17, killed in St Helens murder probe car crash named
A boy who died in a crash that prompted a murder inquiry has been named as 17-year-old Harley Lea.
The teenager died from head injuries in hospital after the collision involving a car and two motorbikes in St Helens at about 00:30 BST on Tuesday.
Two St Helens men, aged 19 and 24, were arrested on suspicion of murder and causing serious injury by dangerous driving.
Two men, aged 20 and 23, were also taken to hospital.
Merseyside Police released the name of the victim as they continue to appeal for witnesses.
Det Ch Insp John Fitzgerald said anyone who was in the area at the time or who "believes they have captured something significant on their dash-cam or mobile phone" should get in touch.