Old Swan arson attack: CCTV shows man police want to speak to
- Published
CCTV images of a man police want to speak to over an arson attack on a couple's home in Liverpool have been released by police.
George Redmond, 76, and his wife, aged in her 70s, were taken to hospital following the fire in Dorien Road, Old Swan, on 1 September.
Mr Redmond died two weeks after the blaze, Merseyside Police said. His wife was discharged the following day.
It appealed for anyone who knows the man captured on CCTV to come forward.
Police said it was awaiting the results of a post-mortem examination to establish the cause of his death.
Paying tribute to Mr Redmond, the family said they were "beyond heartbroken", describing him as "a lovely husband, dad and granddad".
"We will love and miss him forever and hope there is a steady supply of custard creams wherever he is now," they added.
The force received a report of a fire at the couple's home at 03:20 BST.
They were taken to hospital with smoke inhalation and other injuries, but Mr Redmond later died on 16 September.
A joint investigation with police and Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service established the fire had been started deliberately.
"We have been able to obtain these CCTV images and we understand they are not the best quality images, but we are appealing for people to come forward if you recognise the male featured in these images," Det Insp Gavin Mucahy said.
"We believe he could hold information that could be vital to our continuing inquiries."
He also urged people who live in the area surrounding Dorien Road to check CCTV, doorbell and dashcam footage of anything suspicious in the early hours of 1 September.