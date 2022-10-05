Merseyside PC stands down after punching hospital patient
- Published
A police officer who punched a man held under the Mental Health Act would have been sacked if he had not already resigned, the police watchdog ruled.
PC Sam Kane hit the man at Arrowe Park Hospital in Wirral in July last year, a disciplinary panel heard.
The Independent Office for Police Conduct found the Merseyside Police officer's "disproportionate" actions amounted to gross misconduct.
But the now former officer will not face criminal charges, the panel said.
The police watchdog launched an investigation in August 2021 following a mandatory referral by the force.
The two-day sitting heard how PC Kane had pushed and punched the man "to stun him and gain compliance".
'Broken knuckle'
After restraining the man and handcuffing him, footage showed the officer leaving the room with a hand injury, the IOPC said.
He later told his sergeant he had broken his knuckle and returned to the police station hours later with his hand in a sling and his fingers taped together.
The IOPC said a statement from another officer recalled how PC Kane had told him his arm was in a sling because he "couldn't be bothered to restrain him anymore so I punched him to the face two times to get it over with".
The officer denied making the comments, the IOPC said.
After being shown the hospital CCTV during an interview with investigators, PC Kane accepted that when he opened the door the man was stood with his arms by his side and his fists were not clenched, after initially stating they were.
An officer's description of the injuries on the man noted three marks after the incident - one on his eyebrow, on his head and a cut behind his ear, the IOPC said.
The officer later resigned.
IOPC regional director Catherine Bates said: "Police officers may only use force when it is necessary, proportionate and reasonable in the circumstances.
"But following our independent investigation, we found the force used exceeded what was required in the circumstances.
"The outcome sends a clear message that this use of force has no part in policing and he will now be barred from working for the police in future."
The watchdog said it had sent its findings to the Crown Prosecution Service, which decided not to authorise any charges.