Hillsborough: Home Office apologises over pathology review
- Published
The Home Office has apologised to the relatives of Hillsborough victims after they were not told a review into pathology failings was under way.
A review into what went wrong with an original pathology report into the deaths of the 97 victims in the 1989 disaster was announced on Wednesday.
Margaret Aspinall, whose son James died in the tragedy, said it was "appalling" she heard via the media.
The Home Office said it apologised that the families were not told in advance.
"The legacy of the Hillsborough disaster continues to deeply impact us all, and the families of the 97 people who lost their lives have shown vast strength and courage," the spokesman added.
"This review is one of the recommendations of the Bishop James Jones report.
"We are committed to responding to the Bishop's report as soon as practicable, and will engage with the families during the process."
The stadium crush developed at the start of an FA Cup semi-final match between Liverpool and Nottingham Forest.
The original inquests, which were quashed by the High Court in 2012, heard no evidence from after 15:15 BST on the day of the disaster, 15 April, at the Hillsborough ground in Sheffield.
The review was aimed at ensuring similar mistakes were not made in the future, the Home Office said.
Mrs Aspinall said: "I was always under the impression that families would be informed first.
"We heard nothing about this review until we read it on media and I find that rather appalling, the families should have been told first and foremost."
She called for the review to be halted until all the families agreed it should go ahead.
Steve Kelly, whose 38-year-old brother Michael died in the disaster, said hearing major developments through the news was something the families were "used to".
However, Mr Kelly said he was "pleased" the review was going ahead.
"We fought hard for this over the years," he said.
Liverpool's metropolitan mayor Steve Rotheram, Greater Manchester mayor Andy Burnham and the region's MPs called for the review to be suspended so a proper consultation could take place.
They said in a statement: "While justice has never been served for those who lost loved ones in that tragedy, we will not stand by and allow the establishment to conduct investigations without any recourse to the feelings of family members."