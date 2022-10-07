Eurovision: Liverpool will put on best party ever, mayor says
Liverpool's mayor has promised the city will put on the "best party ever" for Eurovision after being chosen as the hosts for the 2023 song contest.
The city won a competition to hold the event after it was decided the 2022 winners Ukraine was unable to host.
Liverpool Mayor Joanne Anderson said she was "over the moon that Eurovision is coming".
Eurovision runner-up Sonia said it would be a great event, as her fellow Scousers "know how to party".
The singer, who came second in 1993, said she was "absolutely over the moon".
"I tell you what. Scousers know how to party," she said.
"We're going to have the biggest party ever."
The city beat Glasgow to be named as host, after the two cities were chosen from a shortlist of seven potential hosts in September.
It will hold the contest on 13 May 2023 at the 11,000-capacity M&S Bank Arena, which stands on the waterfront next to the Albert Dock and close to the city's Three Graces - the Liver Building, Cunard Building and Port of Liverpool Building.
Ms Anderson said the bidding team "knew that we faced strong competition from Glasgow, but we also knew that we had a great bid underpinned by the expertise of our award-winning Culture Liverpool team and supported by all our brilliant partners".
"This is a massive event and the eyes of the world will be on us in May, especially those of our friends in Ukraine," she said.
"Now begins months of work to put on the best party ever.
"Ukraine - you have my promise we will do you proud."
What has Liverpool got planned?
As well as the final and two semi-finals, there will also be a programme of cultural events running alongside Eurovision itself, including artist exchanges and co-production between Liverpool and its sister city Odesa.
Ukrainian fashion, street art, orchestral musicians and painted eggs are among the plans.
The city will also see a trail of 20 life-sized cut-outs of Sonia, who came second for the UK at Eurovision in 1993, hidden in its streets, parks and venues, with people being challenged to find them all.
Culture Liverpool's director Claire McColgan said it had been "a whirlwind few months where we have spent hundreds upon hundreds of hours devising a meaningful, thought-provoking bid which is energising, inspiring and pays homage to Ukraine".
"Liverpool is the right city to host this event - it's a bittersweet win, but will be a showcase of solidarity across the UK and Europe," she said.
Steve Rotheram, the mayor of Liverpool City Region, said while it was a night of celebration, "now the hard work begins".
"Putting on a show that will give millions a night they will never forget in one of the most turbulent and trying years for our continent is no mean feat," he said.
"If anywhere is capable of it, it is the Liverpool City Region - with a little help from our friends in Ukraine."
Liverpool-born Gemma Abbey was one half of pop duo Jemini, who finished last with no points in the 2003 contest.
She said she was "totally made up" after hearing the news.
"Having competed in Eurovision, this is going to be massive," she said.
"I don't think the people of Liverpool will realise how massive it is going to be."
"It is brilliant."
Former field hockey player and TV personality Sam Quek, who was born in neighbouring Wirral, said it was "unbelievable".
"Glasgow were the favourites... but never write the people of Liverpool off," she said.
"Hopefully, we can put on a show, all credit to the people of Ukraine."
Liverpool is twinned with the Ukrainian city of Odesa.
Its mayor Gennadiy Trukhanov said it was "a matter of great pleasure" to know "our sister city" would host the event.
He said Liverpool "embodies the colourfulness and brightness of entire Europe" and definitely knew "how to make the world dance and sing along with you".
