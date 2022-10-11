Angry mob leaves Warrington councillor fearing for her life
- Published
A councillor has told how she thought she was going to die when an angry crowd surrounded her after a fractious planning meeting.
Cathy Mitchell, deputy leader of Warrington Borough Council, said the ordeal had knocked her confidence and made her feel less safe in her role.
Speaking as part of a campaign to promote "debate not hate" in local politics she said it was "frightening".
Politicians from all parties in the area have signed up to the pledge.
They have agreed to debate in a truthful and respectful way, to debate about issues, not personalities and to call out abuse at all times.
"A controversial planning application was granted, and at the end of the meeting, the crowd surged forward and circled around me and were pushing me and pointing in my face, yelling at me and swearing," she said.
"I honestly thought I was going to die.
"I couldn't get out until I felt someone dragging me out of that room. It was very frightening and I've probably not felt as confident since that - but it's part of what happens and it shouldn't be".
The "debate not hate" pledge follows research from the Local Government Association earlier this year.
It found seven in 10 local councillors who responded had experienced abuse or intimidation in the last year.
Ms Mitchell said abuse had "become almost routine" on social media and she feared it could put people off standing for election.
"It's not good for democracy. People look at what's happening to politicians locally think I don't want that, I don't want to be assaulted on my doorstep," she said.
"I know councillors who won't stand again because its too toxic."
She said when confronted, abusers hide behind the guise of freedom of speech and the right to challenge politicians.
"But being homophobic or racist or misogynist or talking about people's appearance is nothing to do with challenging people on policies," the councillor continued.
She said she had even asked police to attend surgeries with her.
She added: "If you don't feel safe to engage with crowds of people then that's not a good thing for democracy or engagement."