Liverpool roadworks on hold until after Eurovision
- Published
The second stage of a redevelopment of a major Liverpool road has been delayed until after the city stages Eurovision.
The multi-million pound revamp of The Strand from Bath Street to James Street was finalised in November after work began in June 2020.
New trees and public spaces were installed to improve links for pedestrians and cyclists between the city centre and waterfront.
It has been confirmed the second phase will start after Eurovision in May.
Liverpool was chosen as the UK host city last week, stepping in for last year's winner Ukraine, who cannot host owing to the ongoing Russian invasion.
Before last year's works, the Strand has remained largely unchanged since the 1950s.
The Local Democracy Reporting Service said Peter Randles, interim highways manager, told the council's climate change and environment select committee work on the scheme would not go ahead for at least another seven months.
It was expected the second phase of the £22m project would start in spring.
The works between James Street junction and Liver Street include the continuation of segregated cycle lanes, new traffic signal equipment at all junctions, road markings and traffic signs, LED street lights, street trees, drainage improvements and carriageway resurfacing.
As part of the first phase, a lane was removed in both directions as well as a number of junctions. A new segregated two-way cycle lane was put in place as well as new seating and the planting of more than 80 trees.
