Liverpool Car Free Day chaos blamed on communication issues
- Published
The chaotic failure of Liverpool's Car Free day - which ended two hours early - was due to communication issues, a council meeting has heard.
The Strand was meant to be shut between 10:00 and 16:00 BST on 22 September as part of a worldwide attempt to encourage other modes of transport.
However it led to traffic building up around the city centre, bringing the event to a premature end.
Councillor Dan Barrington acknowledged the scheme was "controversial".
Locals said traffic was at standstill with long queues, prompting complaints from motorists and other transport users.
As cabinet member for climate change and environment, Mr Barrington said the council had aimed to be "big and bold" for World Car Free Day, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
He said the authority would consider marking the event again next year, incorporating lessons learned from September's chaos.
Councillor Richard Kemp, leader of the local Liberal Democrat opposition, described September's event as "inadequately advertised" and "not properly thought through".
