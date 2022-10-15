Ex-Hollyoaks actor's Peru trek challenge for air ambulance
- Published
A former Hollyoaks actor is preparing for a 50km (31 miles) trek through Peru's Andes mountains to raise £10,000 for North West Air Ambulance.
Robert Beck, who was also in Brookside and Emmerdale, said the air ambulance was "absolutely incredible" but perhaps often taken for granted.
The 54-year-old said he was "thrilled" to help the charity.
He said he had "eight months to get fit enough", adding: "At my age, I will need every single one of them."
The actor, who is married to Coronation Street actress Jane Danson, will be joined by his friend Chris as the pair follow the Inca trails through difficult high-altitude terrain.
The trio met staff who work for the Knowsley-based charity at the air ambulance base in August.
North West Air Ambulance, which relies on public donations, said: "Having Rob and Chris support us by taking on a once-in-a-lifetime challenge is an amazing feat, and we want to say a huge thank you to both of them."
