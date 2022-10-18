It's coming home: Three Lions anthem set for Christmas comeback
A fresh version of English football's anthem Three Lions inspired by the Lionesses and this year's winter World Cup could soon be in the making.
Singer Ian Broudie, who recorded the hit with David Baddiel and Frank Skinner, said he was inspired by the Lionesses' European Championship win.
"I don't think it is 100% definite but I think it is definitely on the cards," Liverpool-born Broudie said.
The song was released in 1996 as England hosted the Euros.
Broudie, who was a member of pop band The Lightning Seeds, when he teamed up with comedians Baddiel and Skinner to pen English football's earworm, said he thought it could be a good idea to release a version especially with the World Cup final ending a week before Christmas.
"It will only ever be at Christmas once," said the singer, who added he was inspired when the Lionesses gatecrashed their coach's press conference, singing the song.
Broudie said: "With the Lionesses and the way they played it was so refreshing to watch and when they came into the press conference and jumped on the table that's when it felt like wouldn't be lovely to do something."
Once described as a "bittersweet lovesong to the England team" by Skinner, Three Lions was conceived when the FA asked Baddiel and Skinner to write the official England song for Euro 96 which saw them enlisting The Lightning Seeds to provide the music.
Two years later it was re-recorded for the 1998 World Cup with updated lyrics referring to England's Euro 96 semi-final departure on penalties.
It has become English football's default chant with the words "football's coming home" for every tournament involving both the men's and women's teams since.
