Liverpool criminal records check staff strike for a third time
- Published
Staff who carry out criminal background checks have started a third wave of strikes in a row over pay.
Workers at Liverpool's Hinduja Global Solutions (HGS), which processes 15,000 government Disclosure and Barring Service checks every week, have walked out for the two-week action.
The Public and Commercial Services Union (PCS) said its members had been left "frustrated and angry".
HGS previously said the union's requests were "unreasonable".
The 82 workers on Tithebarn Street have already staged 12 days strike action over their pay.
The Local Democracy Reporting Service said they want a commitment to paying the Living Wage Foundation of £10.90 per hour, pay when sick, an annual leave entitlement of 27 days, paid breaks and job security.
PCS general secretary Mark Serwotka said: "It's disappointing that the multi-billionaire owner of HGS, Srichand Parmanand Hinduja, is still refusing to give his hard-working staff a decent pay rise.
"He has an estimated personal wealth of more than £24.5bn, so he can definitely afford it.
"Our members are frustrated and angry at his reluctance to pay them fairly, and they're more than prepared to dig in for the long haul.
"As Christmas fast approaches, Mr Hinduja should stop playing Scrooge and treat his staff to a pay rise."
Speaking during the second stage of strike action, a spokesman for HGS said: "To date, HGS has attempted to discuss the demands being made by PCS Union and its representatives and reiterated the fact that HGS is unable to accommodate the unreasonable requests being made by PCS.
"Despite this, PCS has failed to reconsider its position and/or present a negotiable position."
