Police investigate damage to Man City's team coach
- Published
Detectives are investigating a complaint of alleged criminal damage to the Manchester City bus as it returned home from Liverpool.
An image showed damage to the windscreen following City's 1-0 defeat at Anfield on Sunday.
Merseyside Police said inquires were continuing and appealed for information.
The force urged anyone with video, CCTV or dashcam footage of the incident to come forward.
It comes after City boss Pep Guardiola said members of the Anfield crowd threw coins at him during the game while Liverpool condemned "vile" chanting from the away end.
Reds boss Jurgen Klopp has since been charged by the FA after he was was dismissed for berating a referee's assistant when a foul was not given for a challenge on Mohamed Salah.
Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk