Wirral cycle lane scheme approved by councillors
- Published
A cycle lane scheme for Wirral, which will cost between £10m to £14m, has been approved by its council.
The six-mile (10km) route, between Birkenhead and New Brighton, is being funded by the Liverpool City Region Combined Authority (LCR).
It is part of a wider plan to implement over 370 miles (600km) of cycle routes across the city region.
The only part of the Wirral route still to be worked out is a small section that runs through Liscard town centre.
Wirral Council said it would carry out a public consultation on that phase of the development.
The Birkenhead to New Brighton route was delayed due to changes in the guidance for new cycle lanes, with designs having to be amended to secure funding, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
The cycle lane scheme was opposed by all four Conservatives councillors but supported by the other parties.
Councillors also approved the use of £2.6m for regeneration projects in Birkenhead, including refurbishing the Woodside ferry terminal and the new Dock Branch park.
In addition, £2.25m was also approved unanimously to create walkways and cycle routes in central Birkenhead as part of a third round of funding from the Department for Transport.