The Beatles: Sir Paul's unpublished appearance in Dandy revealed
- Published
An unpublished comic strip featuring Sir Paul McCartney has gone on display in a museum.
In 1963 - soon after The Beatles released their first single - the musician said it was his dream to appear in The Dandy.
The half-finished storyboard, created by cartoonist Nigel Parkinson, has gone on display at Liverpool Beatles Museum.
It shows the musician waking up and catching a bus before being chased by fans.
The strip also refers to some of his famous lyrics, from songs including A Hard Day's Night, Ticket to Ride and I Want To Hold Your Hand.
Mr Parkinson, who draws Dennis the Menace for The Beano, said: "It was nerve-wracking drawing Sir Paul.
"I've drawn lots of celebrities before and normally I capture them quite quickly.
"But I have been looking at him on TV since 1962, have seen him in magazines and I've seen him in concert a couple of times, so I thought it would be quite hard to capture all the different factors of his personality."
Although the idea was never completed, Sir Paul did feature in the final issue of the long-running comic in 2012, alongside characters including Desperate Dan.
Mr Parkinson sent two copies of the last edition to the musician after they sold out.
"He emailed me to say: 'Thanks so much, it was brilliant.'
"He told me some members of his family said it was the greatest thing he'd ever been associated with."
Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk