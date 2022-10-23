Bus driver walking his 100-mile route to help people with the cost of living
- Published
A bus driver is walking 105 miles to raise money for people struggling with the cost of living crisis.
Neil Atherton, 43, will walk seven routes in seven days across Bootle, Liverpool, Southport, Runcorn and Birkenhead.
He started on Sunday morning to raise money for food banks and the homeless.
The Arriva driver said: "I see the people struggling for money all the time when they get on my bus."
Energy, food and fuel prices have risen sharply in the last six months in part because of the Ukraine war.
A watchdog has warned that almost eight million people are struggling to pay their bills as living costs surge, a watchdog has warned.
Mr Atherton, who has been nicknamed The Bus Walker, added: "There are a lot of people who cannot afford to heat their homes and eat as well.
"I have a friend with cancer at the moment and he is more worried about heating his house.
"It's not right and more should be done to help people with the cost of living.
"I want to do my bit."
His last route will be the 10A in St Helens when "I'll be ready to fall down", the driver, of Widnes, Cheshire, predicted.
Any money raised will go the Whitechapel Centre for the homeless and The Trussell Trust food bank.
Two years ago Mr Atherton raised £5,000 after walking 150 miles for charity.
Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk