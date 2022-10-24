Boy, 15, dies after collapsing in restaurant
A 15-year-old boy has died after collapsing at a restaurant in Liverpool city centre.
The teenager, from Sefton, fell ill in Browns restaurant on Paradise Street at about 17:50 BST on Saturday.
He was with family and friends at the time and was helped by staff and other diners before emergency service arrived but later died in hospital, police said.
The cause of his death has not been disclosed.
Police said it was not suspicious and a file was being prepared for the coroner.
