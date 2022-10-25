Tribute to boy, 15, who died in Liverpool restaurant collapse
- Published
A 15-year-old boy who died after collapsing at a restaurant in Liverpool was "a caring boy with an infectious personality", his family have said.
Euan McNamara was with his friends and family when he fell ill in Browns in the city centre on Saturday evening.
The teenager, from Sefton, was helped by staff and other diners but later died in hospital.
Paying tribute, his parents Michael and Sian McNamara said their son was "loved and adored by all who knew him".
Euan, who was studying for his GCSE exams, was described as a keen rugby player, cricket player and Liverpool FC supporter.
"His death has left a massive void in all of our lives," his parents said.
"He was a handsome, loving, caring boy with an infectious personality that touched everyone he met.
"We are devastated by what has happened, and hope that in the forthcoming days we will find out why Euan has been cruelly taken away from us."
The cause of his death has not been disclosed but Merseyside Police said it was not suspicious and a file was being prepared for the coroner.
Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk