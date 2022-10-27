Lucy Letby: Nurse said baby's death was 'all a bit much', trial told
- Published
Lucy Letby told a colleague it was "all a bit much" after allegedly murdering a second baby, her trial heard.
The nurse is accused of killing seven infants and attempting to murder 10 others at Countess of Chester Hospital.
The 32-year-old is accused of killing one premature baby, referred to as Child C, days after killing another, Child A, and attempting to murder his twin sister, Child B.
Child C collapsed while Ms Letby was on a night shift and later died.
The jury was shown messages where Ms Letby described it as "heartbreaking."
In a message to colleague Jennifer Jones-Key, she said: "Sorry if I was off, just wasn't a great start to the shift but sadly it got worse."
She went on to say: "I was struggling to accept what happened to [Child A]. Now we've lost [Child C] overnight and it's all a bit much."
She described the death as "so sad and cruel" and told Ms Jones-Key: "I just keep seeing them both. No-one should have to see and do the things we do. It's heartbreaking."
She added: "It's not about me or anyone else, it's those poor parents who have to walk away without their baby. It's so unbelievably sad."
Ms Letby also messaged her mother, Susan, that morning and said: "We lost a little one overnight. Very unexpected and sad."
She told her mother the baby only weighed 800 grams (1lb 12oz), and was being looked after by "new girl" Sophie Ellis, who was "devastated".
Mrs Letby replied: "We are so proud of you, love you."
Ms Letby later messaged Ms Ellis and told her: "We are a good team and we'll get through. You did so, so well."
She messaged another colleague to tell her about the death of Child C and said: "All happened very quickly. There are no words, it's been awful."
Just before 16:00 on the day of Child C's death, Ms Letby searched his parents' names on Facebook, Manchester Crown Court heard.
The jury was told later that month another baby, Child D, died on the unit.
On 30 June, Ms Letby and a colleague exchanged messages about the condition of Child B.
Her colleague said: "There's something odd about that night and the other three that went so suddenly."
Ms Letby replied: "What do you mean?"
She added: "Well [Child C] was tiny, obviously compromised in utero, [Child D] septic. It's [Child A] I can't get my head around."
Ms Letby, originally from Hereford, denies 22 charges following the baby's deaths between June 2015 and June 2016.
The trial continues.
Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk