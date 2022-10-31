Chester by-election candidates announced after MP quit
Labour and the Conservatives have named candidates for a by-election triggered by the resignation of an MP after "serious sexual misconduct" complaints.
City of Chester MP Christian Matheson quit after complaints against him were upheld by a parliamentary watchdog.
Labour want Samantha Dixon to replace Mr Matheson at Westminster, while the Tories have put forward Liz Wardlaw.
Other candidates have yet to be announced for the by-election, which will take place on 1 December.
Mr Matheson secured a majority of more than 6,000 at the 2019 general election, having snatched the seat for Labour from the Conservatives in 2015.
In that year's general election he won the battleground seat by just 93 votes.
On 21 October the Independent Expert Panel recommended Mr Matheson be suspended from the House of Commons for four weeks.
The panel upheld two allegations of sexual misconduct against Mr Matheson by a former member of his staff.
He allegedly invited her on a private trip abroad which was found to be "sexually motivated".
Mr Matheson admitted he had committed a minor breach of the code and tendered his resignation with "great sadness".
A former leader of Cheshire West and Chester Council, Ms Dixon was made an MBE for her services to Chester earlier this year.
She said: "Chester is my home, where I brought up my family, and where my heart is.
"My life has been dedicated to helping local people, and I will take the fight to the Tories on behalf of all Chester residents.
"We need a Labour government to grow the economy, keep energy bills down and rebuild the country for a fairer future."
Ms Wardlaw, a nurse from Congleton and a Cheshire East councillor, said: "Chester is such an iconic city and if elected as the Conservative MP I will fight for the issues that matter to local people, ensuring their voices are heard in parliament."
She added: "Across Cheshire I know that such things as housing, employment, education, renewable energy, food security and the rural economy are all things that matter to people, but I also want to hear what other issues residents have here in Chester.
"I'm under no illusions, there are difficult times ahead for everyone."
Mr Matheson was facing a four-week suspension and had been asked to stand down as City of Chester MP by Labour before he quit on 21 October.
