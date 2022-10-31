Woman arrested in Liverpool City Council fraud investigation
A woman has been arrested as part of a fraud investigation into building and development contracts in Liverpool.
The 47-year-old was detained in Aigburth on suspicion of misconduct in public office and conspiracy to commit misconduct in public office.
She was also arrested on suspicion of breaches under the Data Protection Act.
Merseyside Police said she had been held as part of Operation Aloft, which has resulted in 13 arrests since 2019, including former mayor Joe Anderson.
Mr Anderson, who stepped aside from the role of mayor after he was arrested, denies any wrongdoing and no-one has been charged.
