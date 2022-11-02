Dogs could be banned from more than 70 playgrounds and fields
Dogs could be banned from playgrounds and playing fields across Liverpool.
Following a consultation exercise this summer, a city council committee has recommended implementing a three-year ban on dogs in more than 70 locations in a bid to curb issues around fouling.
Further measures could include the need to keep dogs on leads in 10 specific areas, including cemeteries.
On-the-spot fines could be handed to owners flouting the ban by police or council officers.
Most of the 71 people who participated in July's consultation supported the crackdown, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
Many respondents asked for "an increase in enforcement and enforcement officers".
The committee found "many respondents welcomed the use of dogs on lead by direction, citing incidents that involved unruly dogs jumping up, harassing other dogs, chasing livestock, frightening and physically attacking other users of the park and even taking property from a disabled park user."
The planned public spaces protection order (PSPO) includes legislation relating to dog fouling, placing dogs on a lead where directed, and at all times in a designated area, and the exclusion of dogs altogether in certain areas.
An exception has been made for assistance dogs.
Ten locations, including eight cemeteries, St John's Gardens and Devonfield Gardens, would require dogs to be on a lead at all times.
The report said the Dog's Trust had indicated they "enthusiastically agree to the proposal of dogs on leads by direction".
Signage will be displayed in affected areas.
Dogs are currently excluded from a large proportion of play areas, sports pitches and walled gardens, under the 1994 Control of Dogs Byelaws.
However, this does not permit the issuing of a fixed penalty notice.
The plans will be considered by the local authority's highways and public spaces representations committee.