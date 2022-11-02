Cheshire firefighters targeted by laser pen-shining teens
Firefighters have hit out at teenagers who shone lasers pens in their eyes and threw fireworks at them as they tackled a spate of blazes in Cheshire.
Crews in Winsford were met by youths shining the lasers and hurling projectiles, Cheshire Fire said.
Sixteen fires are believed to have been set deliberately since the weekend in the area, manager Steve McCormick said.
One was near a care home and "could have caused serious injury or death" had it spread, he added.
The fire service said the situation began on Saturday and had "got so bad" that by Sunday, police escorts were needed to accompany fire engines to incidents.
Mr McCormick said the assaults could have injured them and damaged fire engines, leaving them "unavailable to respond to genuine emergencies, leaving the community at risk".
He said the service was working with police to prosecute anyone suspected of arson.
Inspector Jason Murray, of Cheshire Police, appealed for information to find those responsible.
He said: "These incidents could have had devastating consequences on innocent members of the public and I want to reassure residents that we have a zero-tolerance approach to this careless crime."