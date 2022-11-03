Lucy Letby: Nurse hovered over baby night before her death, jury told
A mother whose baby was allegedly murdered by Lucy Letby has described seeing the nurse "hovering" over her daughter the evening before she died.
It is alleged that Ms Letby injected air into the bloodstream of the baby, known only as Child D, at the Countess of Chester Hospital in June 2015.
She has been charged with murdering seven babies and attempting to murder 10 others at the hospital between 2015 and 2016.
Ms Letby, 32, denies 22 charges.
The prosecution allege Child D was the third child murdered by the nurse in a two-week period, with another baby suffering a life-threatening collapse during that time.
Child D's mother, who also cannot be named for legal reasons, recalled seeing Ms Letby, originally from Hereford, in the neonatal unit hours before her daughter's death.
She told Manchester Crown Court: "I was pushed in (to the neonatal unit), she was sort of hovering around (my baby) but not doing much.
"She had a clipboard to take notes and she sort of was looking at a machine, but I didn't understand what she was doing.
"I asked if everything was OK and she said 'yes, she's fine'.
"I would have expected her to leave us but she just stuck around and was sort of just watching, looking over us.
"I wanted to tell her to go away, to give us some privacy."
The baby's mother earlier told the court how she had been waiting for more than 50 hours for treatment after her waters had broken early.
The jury heard the mother was initially sent away from the hospital but returned 24 hours later because she "didn't feel right".
"The baby didn't seem to move as well," she said. "I was concerned for infection because I hadn't been given any antibiotics."
While the woman was assessed by midwives, she said she had to wait another 24 hours.
"I felt very worried and scared, I felt unwell and not in control. I felt I was being forgotten by the staff," she said.
After 50 hours, doctors took the decision to deliver Child D via a Caesarean section.
Recalling the moment her daughter was shown to her in the delivery room, she said: "She seemed very lifeless, she didn't scream, there was no sound, everything was quiet in the room."
After being moved to a ward, the mother was given the chance to hold her daughter for the first time.
"I had her, skin to skin, she didn't really have any movement, she was quite limp, she didn't have a good colour and she seemed to struggle to breathe.
"I tried to breast feed but she was completely limp, so yes I was quite worried.
"I was told by a doctor that I didn't need to worry, she was OK, her condition was due to being delivered through C-section.
"I didn't believe what he said, I was not happy. It was careless, blasé," she said.
Child D initially responded well to treatment, but later deteriorated and collapsed three times.
'Danger of dying'
The mother told the court that she was woken in the early hours of the morning by a nurse "who was in a panic".
She arrived at the intensive care unit with Child D's father as doctors were desperately trying to resuscitate the infant.
"We were just standing there looking as (Child D) was dying, someone was holding a phone to his ear, then a doctor told them to stop," she said.
In a statement, Child D's father said: "I was never given the impression that (her) condition was life-threatening and it didn't even cross my mind that she was in danger of dying.
"When she died, we just were not prepared for it."
A court order bans the reporting of the identities of the children allegedly attacked by Ms Letby, while identifying parents or witnesses connected with the children is also not allowed.
The trial continues.
