Adam Ellison: Mum begs son's knife killer to hand himself in
- Published
The mother of a man who was murdered on a night out has urged his killer to "come forward and face punishment" after five years with no answers.
Trainee supermarket manager Adam Ellison, 29, was stabbed in the neck following a row with the riders of a motorbike in Prescot, Merseyside.
Nobody has been convicted despite 12 arrests a £24,000 reward offered.
His mother Joyce Ellison has spoken out in a new video appeal.
She said: "It is still unbelievable what happened. We miss him so much.
"Every day getting to his anniversary is hard. People still come up to you and say how sorry they are we are not getting justice yet."
Urging his killer to turn himself in, she added: "When you are in prison your mum will be able to visit you but I will never see my son again."
His sister Nicola Moore said: "This person is still walking around, they've got no morals. Obviously they haven't or they would have handed themselves in."
Mr Ellison's other sister, Joanne Evans, said if his killer could feel the family's pain "that would be our justice because that pain is torture".
"You've killed part of all of us. You need to give us some peace to grieve," she added.
Mrs Ellison recently met the mother of another stabbing victim, 12-year-old Ava White, who was killed at last year's Liverpool Christmas lights switch-on.
The family were giving a talk at the girl's school when her mum was introduced to Ava's mum.
Ms Evan said: "It was heart-breaking to see, watching a mum hug another mum of a knife crime victim is just horrendous."
Mr Ellison had been planning to get married.
Merseyside Police have also put out a fresh appeal for information.