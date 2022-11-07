Wirral mother and daughter's artwork goes on display
A mother and daughter who both studied art degrees together have seen their work published.
Sally and Phoebe Weaver from Wallasey, Wirral, studied fine art at the University of Chester.
Now their work has gone on display at the university's gallery in the Forum shopping centre in the city.
Having studied for four years already Phoebe is now considering study a PHD, while her mother Sally wants to showcase more of her work.
The pair studied at Wirral Metropolitan College in Birkenhead, which is accredited by the University of Chester.
Phoebe said her work is about "interests found in everyday objects", influenced by the German philosopher Gottfried Leibniz.
Sally said her work is about nature and natural environments, allowing people to "see a body of work they can explore, experience and contemplate".
Phoebe said working with her mother was "a really great experience, we fully supported each other" but admitted both had artistic differences.
Sally agreed, adding: "It has been an amazing experience with no major arguments, just a few theoretical debates.
"Only one rule - I was Sally not 'mum' at university, keeping things separate for the learning process. We both talked about art twenty-four seven."
The pair now want to find work in the world of art.
Dr Maxine Bristow, associate professor of art at the university, said: "Both Sally and Phoebe have been such enthusiastic and committed students, and to study alongside each other as family members is a rare experience and we are so pleased to have been part of."