Lucy Letby: Baby had unusual rash before death, nurse trial told
- Published
A senior nurse has told how a baby girl came out in an "unusual" deep red and brown rash just hours before her death, a murder trial has heard.
Nurse Lucy Letby allegedly killed the baby, referred to as Child D, by injecting air into her bloodstream at the Countess of Chester Hospital.
Caroline Oakley told Manchester Crown Court how in her 20 years of experience as a neonatal nurse she "had not seen that rash before on a baby".
Ms Letby denies the allegations.
She has been charged with murdering seven babies and attempting to murder 10 others at the hospital between 2015 and 2016.
Giving evidence, Ms Oakley recalled that Child D, who had been born prematurely, was "stable" the evening before her death.
She said: "I remember being very happy with her, obviously she did require some nursing care, she would have been classed as an intensive care patient.
"She did require a little bit of breathing support, but she was breathing for herself."
At around 01:30 BST on 22 June, 2015, Ms Oakley said she had been called off her break to assist Ms Letby and another nurse with Child D, who had deteriorated.
"There was discolouration to the skin," she said.
"I don't remember specifically the exact rash, but I remember I hadn't seen it before. It was dark, it was unusual and the rash struck me."
Ms Oakley described the rash as "deep red and brown" and covering Child D's legs, arms, stomach and chin.
Following interventions from Ms Oakley and doctors that morning, Child D's condition initially returned to "stable", the court heard.
But by 03:00 the baby had deteriorated again.
After further treatment, Child D stabilised for another hour before her final and fatal collapse at 04:25.
A court order bans the reporting of the identities of the children allegedly attacked by Ms Letby, while identifying parents or witnesses connected with the children is also prohibited.
The trial continues.
Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk